Hurts (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, Hurts would've played in Week 17 if it had been a playoff game, but the Eagles opted exercise the utmost caution to avoid a potential setback with the star quarterback's injured shoulder. Philadelphia has missed back-to-back games without Hurts and will look to get back on track against the Giants before postseason play begins. Despite Rapoport's encouraging update, fantasy managers should still monitor Hurts' participation at practice during Week 18 prep before locking him into lineups.