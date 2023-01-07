Hurts (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to start, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This always seemed like the expected course of action after Hurts managed to practice in some capacity all week, although official confirmation will likely come prior to the team's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The Eagles can guarantee the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Giants, who are already locked into the No. 6 seed and are expected to start third-stringer Davis Webb in place of Daniel Jones according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.