Hurts completed 15 of 20 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants. He added 22 rushing yards on four carries.

The Eagles QB didn't need to air it out much with both Saquon Barkley (groin) and Tank Bigsby topped 100 rushing yards on the afternoon, but Hurts was surgical when he did throw it, hitting Dallas Goedert for a pair of TDs and sending one each to Barkley and Jahan Dotson. The four scores tied Hurts' career high, a mark he reached in both 2022 and 2023, and he's thrown multiple touchdowns in five of the last six contests, amassing a 15:1 TD:INT over that stretch. Hurts will get a well-earned rest on Philly's Week 9 bye before taking on the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10.