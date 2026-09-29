Hurts completed 16 of 25 passes for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 27-7 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Hurts scuffled through the air as much as his final suggests, averaging a modest 6.1 yards per attempt while taking a pair of sacks. The star signal-caller also absorbed a big hit on the sideline at the end of a two-yard scramble shortly before the midway point of the second quarter, and he missed four plays while undergoing a concussion check he subsequently passed. Hurts led the Eagles to their only points upon checking back in for the following possession, one he capped off with a one-yard touchdown run as time expired in the first half. That would prove to be the highlight of an otherwise forgettable night, and Hurts is averaging a modest 206.7 passing yards per game while carrying a 5:3 TD:INT into a Week 4 home showdown against the Rams on Sunday.