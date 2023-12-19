Hurts (illness) completed 17 of 31 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Eagles' 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night. He also rushed 13 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts was a game-time decision due to an illness that worsened over the weekend and required the star signal-caller to travel to Seattle separately from the rest of the team. Hurts looked his usual self on the ground, where he racked up a season-high rushing yardage tally and posted his third two-score effort on the ground in the last five games. However, Hurts' three- and one-yard touchdown runs couldn't quite make up for his poor passing effort, which included a season-low 54.9 percent completion rate and an average of just 4.6 yards per attempt. Hurts also had a particularly poor last quarter-plus, leading the Eagles to just 27 yards on 10 plays on two drives that ended in punts and short-circuiting two other possessions with interceptions, including a game-ending one with 13 seconds remaining. Monday night's loss kept Philadelphia tied with the Cowboys atop the NFC East and was the Eagles' third straight loss, but Hurts could be primed for a resurgent effort in a Christmas Day home matchup against the Giants next Monday.