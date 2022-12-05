Hurts completed 29 of 39 passes for 380 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans. He added five rushes for 12 yards and an additional score.
Hurts took to the air a season-high 39 times, which also led to his best marks in both completions and yards. His effort was highlighted by lengthy passing touchdowns of 40, 34 and 29 yards -- his third game with at least three passing scores on the season. Hurts also chipped in his ninth rushing score of the season on a two-yard carry just before halftime. Hurts now has multiple touchdowns in seven consecutive games.
