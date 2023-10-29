Hurts completed 29 of 38 passes for 319 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Commanders on Sunday. He also rushed four times for six yards and lost a fumble.

The Eagles got off to yet another sluggish start, but Hurts was key in bringing Philadelphia back to notch what turned out to be a furious comeback that included 21 fourth-quarter points. The start signal-caller connected with favorite target A.J. Brown for touchdown passes of 16 and 25 yards before adding scoring tosses of 38 and eight yards to DeVonta Smith and Julio Jones in the fourth quarter. Hurts also narrowly missed out on yet another rushing touchdown via the infamous Brotherly Shove play, but he fumbled before reaching the goal line. Hurts' touchdown tally was his highest of the season, although he did see his three-game streak with a rushing score snapped. Hurts next takes aim at the Cowboys in a Week 9 home divisional showdown.