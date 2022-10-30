Hurts completed 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers. He added two rushes for 10 yards.

Hurts was exceptionally efficient and showed rapport with A.J. Brown, connecting with his star receiver for three touchdowns of 39, 27 and 29 yards. He capped off his big performance with a 34-yard score to Zach Pascal, before being pulled early in the fourth quarter. Hurts tallied multiple passing scores for the third time this season -- he has multiple rushing touchdowns in an additional two matchups -- and continues to excel even with limited passing volume.