Hurts was reunited with former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith after the Eagles selected the wide receiver with the 10th-overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

Although Hurts hasn't officially been named the Eagles' starting quarterback, selecting a receiver rather than another signal-caller seemingly cements him in the role even further. It also gives the 22-year-old another first-round weapon to throw to after Philadelphia took Jalen Reagor out of TCU last year. It's certainly a major upgrade for a receiving corps that compiled the third-fewest receiving yards last season, with just 2,082.