Hurts completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 153 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 157 yards in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers.

Hurts ran wild against the Packers' four-man rush all game long, simply hitting the huge gaps the edge rushers routinely left open for big gains. The dual-threat quarterback spearheaded a Philly rushing attack that combined for a season-high 363 yards. Hurts' two touchdown throws put him at 17 on the year, already surpassing the 16 he threw over 15 games in 2021 with six fewer interceptions. The budding superstar will face a stiff test against the Titans' dominant defense on Sunday, but Hurts has been virtually matchup-proof during this MVP-type season.