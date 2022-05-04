Hurts (ankle) said Wednesday that he's healthy following offseason surgery, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
As expected, Hurts is ready to go for the start of OTAs after electing to undergo surgery on the left ankle injury he battled late in the 2021 campaign. A healthy Hurts paired with newly acquired No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown should brighten the quarterback's fantasy prospects heading into 2022.
