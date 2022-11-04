Hurts completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed nine times for 23 yards in the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. He also committed two fumbles, losing one, and recorded a two-point conversion run.

Hurts was under duress frequently courtesy of a feisty Texans front, taking four sacks and losing the football on one occasion. Houston also did a good job containing Hurts whenever he took off with the ball, but the third-year quarterback ultimately did plenty of damage through the air, primarily in conjunction with Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown. Hurts connected with the latter for a 17-yard score shortly before the halfway point of the third quarter to break a 14-14 tie, and he subsequently hit his talented tight end for a four-yard touchdown early in the final period for the final score of the night. Hurts now boasts an 8:0 TD:INT over his last three games, giving him plenty of momentum going into a Week 10 home divisional showdown against the Commanders on Monday night, Nov. 14.