Hurts has looked impressive in training camp practices, most notably connecting on numerous standout throws to A.J. Brown, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hurts and Brown have been close friends since they were teenagers, so they naturally found chemistry quickly when Brown was traded to Philadelphia prior to last season. Now tasked with shaking off the disappointment of the 38-35 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, Hurts is determined to lead the Eagles to even greater heights in 2023 while throwing to a talented group of pass catchers led by Brown, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.