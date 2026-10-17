Hurts remains sidelined indefinitely due to a superficial blood clot in his calf, but the Eagles are not planning to place the Philadelphia quarterback on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hurts was initially diagnosed with a blood clot in his leg prior to the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Jaguars in London, and a follow-up ultrasound during Week 6 prep showed movement of the blood clot. He's already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, and while there's no clear timeline for a return, it looks like an IR stint isn't in the cards for the seventh-year quarterback. Tanner McKee will start under center for Week 6 and for as long as Hurts is sidelined, while rookie fifth-rounder Cole Payton likely serves as the backup.