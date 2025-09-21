Hurts completed 21 of 32 passes for 226 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams. He added nine rushes for 40 yards and an additional score.

Hurts hadn't produced much as a passer through two weeks of the season, but the Eagles fell behind by 19 points early in the third quarter. He went on to record passing touchdowns of 33, nine and four yards in an impressive comeback effort, while also completing three additional passes of 20 yards. Contrary to his passing performances, Hurts has consistently made an impact as a rusher through three games this season, and that also continued in the win, highlighted by a tush push touchdown midway through the first quarter. It may not always be in the most conventional way, but Hurts continues to produce as an elite fantasy quarterback.