Hurts (ankle) completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 179 yards and a touchdown while rushing 12 times for 39 additional yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

Star tailback Saquon Barkley went off for over 300 total yards and two scores Sunday, leaving little work for the passing game in a lopsided victory. On a positive note, Hurts did not appear limited on his 12 rushing attempts after dealing with a minor ankle injury during the practice week. The dual-threat quarterback is completing a career-best 69 percent of his passes this season with 24 combined trips to the end zone over 11 contests. Hurts should continue being a top-10 QB in fantasy when Philadelphia visits Baltimore next Sunday.