Hurts (calf) is expected to be held out of football activities for multiple months and miss the rest of the season after new imaging over the weekend revealed several blood clots in his lungs, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Initially diagnosed with a superficial blood clot after being cleated in the left calf in an Oct. 4 loss to the Rams, Hurts had been cleared by doctors to play Week 5 in the Eagles' loss to the Jaguars before more recent testing last week showed that the blood clot had moved. According to a statement released Monday by his agent, Nicole Lynn, Hurts has now been diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in the left calf, as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli. Hurts has gone on blood thinners to treat the blood clots, and while his prognosis is good and he's not expected to face any long-term health effects, he won't be able to participate in football activities until he's off blood thinners. With that in mind, Hurts isn't expected to make a push for a late-season return from injured reserve and will instead turn his focus toward returning to full health in 2027. The Eagles will move forward with Tanner McKee, Cole Payton and Joe Milton as their options at quarterback.