Hurts is expected to see increased playing time at quarterback behind starter Carson Wentz in Monday's game against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles have mostly deployed Hurts as a gadget player through their first 10 games, but this week, Rapoport notes that "unlike previous snaps, Wentz won't be on the field" when Hurts is out there. In preparation for Hurts taking on an expanded role, the Eagles have handed the rookie second-round pick increased reps with the first-team offense during recent practices, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. According to Rapoport, the added usage with the first team is expected to result in Hurts seeing his "most significant snaps yet," likely "two or three plays at a time" rather than entire series. The Eagles' approach at quarterback could of course be altered based on the flow of Monday's game, but at this stage, the team looks poised to give Hurts added opportunities in Week 12 to provide the offense with the sort of spark Wentz has struggled to provide in recent weeks.