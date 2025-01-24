Hurts doesn't have a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, but he expects to wear a brace on the left knee that he injured during the Eagles' divisional-round win versus the Rams, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hurts opened the week with a limited walkthrough Wednesday, but he followed it up with back-to-back uncapped sessions, thereby clearing him for Sunday's contest. The aforementioned health concern appeared to hinder him down the stretch this past Sunday, but he mentioned Friday that his left knee has "been progressing." As a result, the potential exists for Hurts' notable mobility to be scaled back somewhat, which could result in an even more run-focused game plan featuring standout running back Saquon Barkley.