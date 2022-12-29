Hurts (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Hurts was on the field for warmups and proceeded to get reps ahead of both Gardner Minshew and Ian Book, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. It's the first sign that a return to action may be imminent for Hurts, who sat out a Week 16 loss at Dallas due to a sprained right throwing shoulder. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he'll avoid a designation heading into the weekend, but he more than likely will be listed as questionable if he has a chance to play Sunday versus the Saints.