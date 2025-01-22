Hurts was listed as limited participant for Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee injury.

According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, Hurts said Wednesday that he's feeling better after he appeared to hurt his knee in this past Sunday's 28-22 win over the Rams in the divisional round. If Hurts is able to upgrade to full participation in practice by Friday, he should head into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders without an injury designation.