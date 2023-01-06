Hurts (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Hurts was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with coach Nick Sirianni saying at the end of the week that the QB is "trending in the right direction" for Sunday (per Zach Berman of The Athletic). The Eagles may treat him as a game-day decision ahead of their 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, with Gardner Minshew ready for a third start if Hurts ultimately is declared inactive. A win Sunday would give the Eagles the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while a loss would drop them to No. 5 if the Cowboys beat the Commanders. The Giants, meanwhile, are locked in as the No. 6 seed and may pull/rest some starters to prepare for the wild-card round.