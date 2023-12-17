The Eagles have downgraded Hurts to questionable for Monday's game in Seattle after the quarterback's recovery from an illness worsened overnight, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hurts, who initially didn't carry a designation for the contest, still hopes to play Monday and is traveling to Seattle separately from the team, according to Schefter. Either way, Hurts' status will need to be monitored closely ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hurts is unavailable Monday, Marcus Mariota would be in line to start in his place.