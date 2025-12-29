Hurts completed 13 of 27 pass attempts for 110 yards and a touchdown while gaining five yards on three carries in Sunday's 13-12 win over Buffalo.

Hurts struggled with his accuracy in wet conditions Sunday after completing less than 50 percent of his passes in a game for the first time this season. The dual-threat quarterback's 115 yards from scrimmage also represented his lowest total through 16 starts in 2025. Hurts salvaged what would have been a true stinker of a fantasy performance by tossing his career-best 25th touchdown pass to TE Dallas Goedert in the first quarter of Sunday's narrow victory. With the NFC East title locked up and the No. 1 seed out of reach for Philadelphia, it wouldn't be surprising if the team limited or rested Hurts and other key players against the Commanders in Week 18.