Hurts completed 22 of 33 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots. He added nine rushes for 37 yards while losing a fumble.

Hurts and the Eagles played through a steady rain in New England, leaving them limited in the passing attack. As a result, he mostly distributed the ball quickly and in the short areas of the field to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, allowing his talented pass catchers to gain yards after the catch. That's reflected in his statline, as he averaged only 5.2 yards per attempt. Hurts should be in a better position to air the ball out in a Week 2 matchup against the Vikings.