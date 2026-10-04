Hurts completed 12 of 27 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Rams.

Hurts threw second-quarter touchdowns of 18 and 10 yards to Darius Cooper in the second quarter, the first of which went off the hands of Rams defender Quentin Lake in the end zone. The Eagles started the game without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (knee), lost Saquon Barkley (hamstring) in the first quarter and went a franchise-worst 0-for-12 on third down, yet they were still in position to win with a 10-point lead and the ball inside the Rams' 10-yard line halfway through the fourth quarter. Hurts failed on attempts to score with his legs and then his arm as that drive ended in a turnover on downs, and the Rams stormed back with two touchdown drives while the Eagles failed to pick up a first down on their final two drives. Hurts could struggle to produce again in Week 5 against the Jaguars in London if the Eagles remain without some of their key skill players.