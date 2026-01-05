Hurts was active but did not play in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Commanders.

Hurts was expected to take a seat in Week 18, and he ultimately did so against Washington. The quarterback will officially finish the regular season having completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns while also adding 421 yards and eight scores on the ground over 17 contests. Hurts will now gear up to face the 49ers in the wild-card round next weekend, looking to go on another run to Super Bowl.