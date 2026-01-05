Eagles' Jalen Hurts: No action in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hurts was active but did not play in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Commanders.
Hurts was expected to take a seat in Week 18, and he ultimately did so against Washington. The quarterback will officially finish the regular season having completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,224 yards and 25 touchdowns while also adding 421 yards and eight scores on the ground over 17 contests. Hurts will now gear up to face the 49ers in the wild-card round next weekend, looking to go on another run to Super Bowl.
More News
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Starters expected to rest Week 18•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Low volume in tight win•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Solid showing in win•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Redeems himself in Week 15 win•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Commits five TOs in ugly loss•
-
Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Solid second half in loss•