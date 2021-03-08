Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants to make Hurts' success the priority in 2021, rather than emphasizing competition at quarterback, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News has a different take, hinting that the Eagles still aren't sure about their second-year QB. While Hurts sits atop the depth chart with Carson Wentz (Colts) out of the picture, Bowen and other Philadelphia beat writers have suggested the Eagles could pick a QB on Day 1 or 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. This latest report from Mortensen doesn't seem concrete, but it does at least give us a hint about Lurie's thinking with the No. 6 overall pick.