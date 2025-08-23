Hurts didn't play in Friday's 19-17 preseason win over the Jets.

Hurts didn't play in the preseason as the Eagles used the exhibition slate to evaluate their backup quarterback options after trading away Kenny Pickett in the offseason. Hurts didn't need the reps after leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl title last season, but he'll be ready to go for the start of regular-season play against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. He's being drafted as a consensus top-five fantasy quarterback in most formats after averaging 20 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing TDs over the past four regular seasons.