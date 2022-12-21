Hurts (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Gardner Minshew is taking first-team reps after missing Tuesday's session to tend to a personal matter. Hurts, meanwhile, is absent for a second straight day due to a shoulder sprain, with multiple reports suggesting Minshew is likely to start Saturday in Dallas. The Eagles haven't ruled Hurts out yet, and they might wait until the weekend -- or at least until the release of their final injury report Thursday -- to do so even if they've already made a decision internally.
