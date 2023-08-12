Hurts isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason game at Baltimore, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Hurts was suited up for pregame warmups, he and the rest of the Eagles starters won't be available for the team's exhibition opener. With Hurts sidelined, Marcus Mariota, Ian Book and Tanner McKee are the options to man quarterback for Philadelphia. Hurts' next chance for game action will arrive this coming Thursday against the Browns.
