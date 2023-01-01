Hurts (right shoulder) is not in line to play Sunday against the Saints, but is expected to be available for the Eagles' Week 18 contest against the Giants, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Official confirmation of Hurts' Week 17 status will arrive when Philadelphia's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, with the QB having been listed as doubtful by the team after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. Assuming Hurts isn't available versus New Orleans, Gardner Minshew will be slated to make his second straight start, while the Eagles' approach with regard to whether or how much to play Hurts next weekend will presumably hinge on if the team has clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed or not.