Hurts is not expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Hurts and backup quarterback Tanner McKee are both expected to rest Saturday, positioning Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord to split time under center versus Cleveland, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The reigning Super Bowl MVP's final opportunity to log preseason reps will come Friday versus the Jets, but it remains to be seen whether coach Nick Sirianni intends for the Eagles' key starters to handle any amount of exhibition action. As far as Hurts' fantasy projections are concerned, the most significant storylines to monitor throughout training camp for Philadelphia have been the slow return to practice for A.J. Brown (hamstring), and Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson (knee) undergoing surgery that could impact his Week 1 availability.