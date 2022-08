Hurts is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Dolphins with coach Nick Sirianni expected to sit Eagles starters, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles' dual threat QB thus is in line to see his next game action Week 1 against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 11, at which point his top pass-catching options will be wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.