Hurts (concussion) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia report.

After emerging from a Week 16 loss at Washington with a concussion, Hurts was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, and on Thursday coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that the quarterback remained in the protocol for head injuries, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. While Hurts seems poised to log another DNP to begin Week 17 prep, fellow QB Kenny Pickett mixed into drills Thursday, albeit with some extra padding around his midsection to protect his rib issue, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Aside from Hurts and Pickett, Philadelphia employs signal-callers Tanner McKee on the active roster and Ian Book on the practice squad.