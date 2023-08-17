Hurts isn't in uniform ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

If the expected outcome occurs and Hurts sits out a second consecutive exhibition, he'll have just one more chance to suit up (next Thursday, Aug. 24 versus the Colts) ahead the season opener. In Hurts' stead, Marcus Mariota likely will get the first chance to lead the Eagles offense, with Ian Book and rookie sixth-round pick Tanner McKee mixing in behind him.