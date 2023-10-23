Hurts is believed to have sustained a knee injury during Sunday night's 31-17 win over Miami but said "I'll be fine" after the contest, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

Hurts said "I hope not" when asked whether his knee will bother him going forward. Though Hurts had to play the second half of Sunday's win over the Dolphins with a brace on his left knee, three of his 11 carries came after halftime, and he still displayed plus mobility in the pocket. At this point in time it doesn't appear that Hurts is in serious danger of missing time, but it will be worth monitoring his participation in practice leading up to Week 8's road matchup against the Commanders. Backup Marcus Mariota warmed up on the sidelines to begin the second half versus Miami, though it was ultimately Hurts who took the field for Philadelphia.