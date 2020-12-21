Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts will start at Dallas in Week 16, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The announcement doesn't come as any sort of surprise, given how spectacularly the rookie signal-caller has resurrected Philadelphia's offense in back-to-back starts. Hurts is coming fresh off a close loss to the Cardinals in which he went toe to toe with Kyler Murray, accounting for four total TDs while passing for 338 yards and rushing for another 63 yards. Given the playmaking abilities Hurts has displayed, both through the air and on the ground, he projects as a high-end fantasy option against the Cowboys' exploitable defense on Sunday.