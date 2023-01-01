Hurts (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Saints.
Hurts provided a glimmer of hope when he returned to practice Thursday, but after putting together back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 17 prep, the Eagles listed him as doubtful to play Sunday due to the sprained right throwing shoulder that he suffered Week 15 in Chicago. He'll thus cede quarterback duties to Gardner Minshew on Sunday, while Hurts himself will attempt to put himself in position to return for a Week 18 matchup with the Giants.