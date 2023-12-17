The Eagles officially list Hurts (illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Seahawks.

Hurts wasn't able to practice Saturday after falling ill, but the Eagles declined to give him a designation upon the release of their final Week 15 injury report. However, with his illness worsening overnight, the Eagles have elected to downgrade his status as Monday's game approaches, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hurts traveled separately from the team to Seattle and is still hopeful to play against the Seahawks, but the Eagles may wait and see how the 25-year-old is feeling in pregame warmups before making a call on his status prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hurts is forced to miss his first game of the season or is available only as an emergency backup, veteran Marcus Mariota would be in line for the starting role.