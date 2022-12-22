The Eagles list Hurts (shoulder) as out for Saturday's game in Dallas.
Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed earlier Thursday that Gardner Minshew will pick up his first start of the season in place of Hurts, who won't be made available as an emergency backup after failing to practice in any capacity this week while managing a right shoulder sprain. The Eagles haven't decided on Hurts' status beyond Saturday's contest, but it's possible that the 24-year-old ends up sitting out Week 17 against the Saints and/or Week 18 against the Giants with Philadelphia close to securing the NFC's No. 1 overall seed. At least for this weekend, No. 3 quarterback Ian Book will dress as Minshew's backup while Hurts is in street clothes.