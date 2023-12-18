Hurts (illness) is in line to play Monday night against the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

Per the report, Hurts who had been downgraded to questionable for the contest, is feeling well enough to give it a go versus Seattle. Official confirmation of the QB's Week 15 status is thus set to arrive once the Eagles' inactives are posted ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.