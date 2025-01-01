Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that Hurts (concussion) isn't likely to play Sunday against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sirianni relayed that the Eagles intend to rest a number of starters in the regular-season finale, a list that includes Hurts, who remains in the concussion protocol. It's unclear if Hurts has made any progress in his recovery from the concussion, but the Eagles are still deciding on who will be under center Week 18 after Kenny Pickett started in place of Hurts in last Sunday's win over the Cowboys but was forced out with a rib injury. Tanner McKee finished out that contest and would be next in line to start Week 18 if Pickett can't go, while Ian Book also is on the active roster.