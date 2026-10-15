The Eagles have ruled Hurts out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after a follow-up ultrasound performed on his calf Wednesday revealed movement in a small blood clot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to a statement from the team, Hurts requested treatment for his calf last Thursday, a few days after he had been cleated in the leg during the team's Week 4 loss to the Rams. Hurts underwent an initial ultrasound Saturday following the Eagles' flight to London, with the imaging revealing the superficial blood clot. After the results of the ultrasound were reviewed, doctors determined that Hurts could safely play in the Eagles' eventual 19-17 loss to the Jaguars. However, after practicing fully Wednesday to kick off Week 6 prep, the quarterback had another follow-up ultrasound that showed movement in the blood clot. As a result, the Eagles have elected to hold Hurts out of action for at least one game, with backup Tanner McKee now primed to start against the Panthers. Since the Eagles are still in the process of determining the appropriate course of treatment for Hurts, his status beyond Week 6 is uncertain at the moment.