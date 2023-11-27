Hurts completed 18 of 31 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and added 65 rushing yards and two TDs on 14 carries in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills.

Josh Allen posted better yardage totals and produced four touchdowns of his own, but Hurts had the last laugh as he dashed for a game-winning 12-yard TD with under three minutes remaining in OT. The two dual-threat QBs combined for four rushing scores on the day, an impressive feat considering that neither the Buffalo nor Philadelphia defenses had allowed a rushing TD by a quarterback all season prior to Sunday. Hurts is now the first QB in NFL history to record three straight seasons with 10 or more touchdowns on the ground, and with 18 passing TDs through 11 games, he's just five away from establishing a new career high in that category. The Eagles have won three straight nailbiters against Super Bowl-caliber opposition, and their gauntlet will continue in Week 13 at home against the 49ers.