Hurts completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over Tennessee. He added 16 yards on five carries.

Both picks led to points for the Titans, including a fourth-quarter field goal that put the home side up 20-17 with less than two minutes left. Hurts atoned for his mistakes, however, leading a nine-play, 65-yard drive that was capped by a three-yard TD strike to Darius Cooper that won the game. Hurts has already thrown five touchdowns in two games, after tossing a career-high 25 in 16 regular-season contests in 2025, and he'll look to keep that momentum going in a Week 3 road trip to Chicago.