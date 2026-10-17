The Eagles placed Hurts (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After prior reports indicated that a stint on injured reserve wasn't necessary, Hurts will now go on IR after multiple consultations with doctors. He'll be required to miss at least four games, and while Week 11 against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 22 is the earliest he can return, Schefter notes that Hurts' move to IR has the veteran quarterback sidelined "indefinitely." Tanner McKee will be the Eagles' starting QB for as long as Hurts is out of action, and rookie fifth-rounder Cole Payton will step into the Eagles' backup role.