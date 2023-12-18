Hurts (illness) is active for Monday's game at Seattle.

Hurts joined the Eagles' Week 15 injury report Saturday as a non-participant due to an illness, but the team didn't give him a game designation at the time. As of Sunday morning, though, he was downgraded to questionable, and he even took the precaution of traveling to Seattle separately from his teammates in order to avoid getting anyone else sick. Hurts seemingly was subject to a pregame workout to determine if he can play with the ailment, and he's been deemed able to direct Philadelphia's offense as he normally does. He'll thus be taking on a Seahawks defense that has conceded the ninth-most touchdown passes (19) but only one rushing score (tied for 26th) to opposing quarterbacks in 13 games this season.