Hurts played all 59 of the Eagles' snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys, but he appeared to be playing in pain for most of the second half of the contest after taking a direct hit to his left knee late in the second quarter, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Hurts had already been dealing with pain in the same knee for multiple weeks leading up to the contest and wore a brace on the leg for the third game in a row Sunday. Though he's proceeded to play 100 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the Eagles' first nine games, Hurts did need to leave the sideline early in the waning seconds of the first half to get extra treatment in the locker room. He was back on the field to begin the second half and turned in another productive outing for fantasy managers, committing no turnovers while finishing with 36 yards and a touchdown on the ground and completing 17 of 23 pass attempts for 207 yards and two more scores. The Eagles' Week 10 bye couldn't come at a better time for Hurts, who will get some extended rest before the team returns to action Nov. 20 at Kansas City in Week 11. While his knee injury is something his managers should still keep an eye on, Hurts will most likely open Week 11 prep as a full practice participant coming out of the bye.