Hurts completed 17 of 23 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 36 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys.

While he didn't deliver a lot of yardage, Hurts came up big when it counted, tossing a 29-yard TD to DeVonta Smith and a four-yard score to A.J. Brown in the third quarter as the Eagles erased a 17-14 halftime deficit. The QB had earlier gotten into the end zone on a Brotherly Shove from the one-yard line in the second quarter. Hurts has produced at least three touchdowns in three straight games, posting an 8:1 TD:INT over that stretch while adding two rushing TDs, and he'll be able to rest over a Week 10 bye before getting ready for a Super Bowl rematch with Kansas City in Week 11.